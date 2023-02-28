BlueFloat Energy announces offshore floating wind development in the Hunter region

BlueFloat Energy has announced plans for a new floating offshore wind project in Australia. The Eastern Rise offshore wind project is the latest in BlueFloat Energy’s growing portfolio of projects across Australia. This follows the announcement by the Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, about the proposed offshore wind zone in the Pacific Ocean off Hunter region of New South Wales. The project sits within the proposed offshore wind zone.

Supporting the clean transition from coal-fired generation, the development of the Eastern Rise offshore wind project aligns with BlueFloat Energy’s objective of accelerating the deployment of offshore wind as a key enabler for decarbonisation and regional economic development.

Nick Sankey, BlueFloat Energy’s Country Manager, stated that the decision to develop a new project in the region was based on a combination of factors, including the Hunter’s history of industrial development and power generation, the quality of the wind resource, the advantageous positioning near emerging energy infrastructure and BlueFloat Energy’s positive stakeholder and community engagement to date.

“BlueFloat Energy is extremely excited about the latest addition to our growing list of offshore wind projects in Australia. Minister Bowen’s announcement is positive for the whole state and Australia’s energy transition,” he said.

“We know local communities support regional economic opportunities and are receptive to sustainable innovation. We will be working closely with the local communities to ensure this project delivers economic and environmental benefits to the area and builds on the region’s long history as a leader in energy, manufacturing and maritime industries.”

The Eastern Rise offshore wind project is set to be delivered over a development and construction period of seven years and will have an installed capacity of 1.725 GW.

The offshore wind industry will provide enduring local employment, cultivating the region’s diverse workforce and developing specialties that accelerate Australia’s net zero transition.

Carlos Martin, CEO of BlueFloat Energy, said: “The announcement is the latest demonstration of BlueFloat Energy’s commitment to being a long-term partner to Australia and New Zealand, developing world-class offshore wind projects. BlueFloat Energy hopes that through collaboration with government at all levels, industry, communities and other offshore wind proponents, it can create a lasting impact on Australia’s transition and cement the nation’s position as a clean energy superpower.”

BlueFloat Energy was previously working on the very early stages of a separate project in the region, the Hunter Coast offshore wind project, which is now being developed independently by Energy Estate.

