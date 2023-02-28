Enefit Green awards Nordex Group order for 80 MW in Lithuania

The Nordex Group has received a further order from Enefit Green for a wind farm in the Baltic states. The company is to supply 14 N163/5.X turbines for the 80 MW Kelme I wind farm in Lithuania.

The order includes a premium service agreement for service and maintenance of the turbines for a period of 32 years. The turbines are scheduled to go into operation at the end of 2024.

The 80 MW Kelme I wind farm is the first phase of a three-part development project that Enefit Green will implement in Lithuania.

Donatus Celesius, Enefit Green General Manager in Lithuania, said: “Enefit Green is happy to start co-operation with Nordex in Lithuania. Efficient technology and a reliable partnership are crucial for producing much needed renewable energy. In the open tender for our new wind farm, we were looking for a balance between the best possible technology, and financial feasibility. As a trusted manufacturer, Nordex fulfilled our expectations, and in co-operation we can bring green electricity to the market in 2024, already.”

Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group, stated: “Thanks to this successive order from Enefit Green, we are gaining further momentum in the Baltic States. Following the recent order for the 255 MW Sopi-Tootsi wind farm in Estonia, we can now also make additional headway in Lithuania with our turbines in the 5 MW class. We are very pleased that Enefit Green has again chosen our turbine technology for their Kelme I wind farm.”

To date, the Nordex Group has sold turbines with a capacity of 132 MW in Lithuania, of which 63 MW are currently under construction.

