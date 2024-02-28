ClassNK awards AiP for multi-functional floating offshore wind support vessel

ClassNK has awarded an approval in principle (AiP) for the design of a multi-functional floating offshore wind farm support vessel (MFSV) developed by ‘K’ Line Wind Service, Ltd, a joint venture of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd and Kawa-saki Kinkai Kisen Kaisha, Ltd, together with Japan Marine United Corp. and Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd.

The installation of floating offshore wind turbines requires mooring works by vessels, with the whole mooring system composed of an anchor, a mooring chain, and a fibre rope. The MFSV, developed this time, is designed to perform whole mooring works efficiently for floating offshore wind turbine installation, including transportation of mooring system, deploying mooring system on the seabed, and anchor tensioning. According to the companies, the vessel also features a multi-functional concept, providing various vessel solutions in each phase of offshore wind projects such as survey, transportation, construction, and operation and maintenance.

ClassNK carried out the design review of the MFSV based on its Part O of Rules for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships for work-ships and SPS Code, as well as IP Code, which will enter into force from July 2024. Upon confirming it complies with the prescribed requirements, ClassNK issued the AiP.

ClassNK will continue to contribute to the further expansion of renewable energy through its activities as a certification body.

