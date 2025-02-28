Fred. Olsen Renewables announces FID for Windy Standard III wind farm

Fred. Olsen Renewables is driving forward with the expansion of Windy Standard wind farm in Dumfries and Galloway, following the investment decision to deliver Windy Standard III.

Windy Standard III forms part of the Windy Standard Wind Farm complex located north-east of Carsphairn. This comprises Brockloch Rig wind farm and Brockloch Rig. The addition of Windy Standard III, which was consented in 2021, will bring forward an additional 20 turbines and have an anticipated installed capacity of 87.6 MW, enough to power the equivalent of 131, 286 UK homes annually.

Having been operational for over 25 years, the Windy Standard complex has made a significant contribution to the local economy – delivering over £186 million of contracts with Scottish businesses, 116 construction jobs (FTE) and 73 operational and maintenance jobs (FTE).

Sofie Olsen Jebsen, CEO at Fred. Olsen Renewables, commented: “We are delighted to be starting construction on Windy Standard III. This is a strategic project for Fred. Olsen Renewables and demonstrates our continued commitment to the UK market.

“We equally look forward to working closely with our main contractors to successfully deliver the wind farm and allowing it to play a vital role in generating green energy, strengthening Scotland’s energy security and supporting the journey towards Clean Power 2030.”

It is envisaged that Windy Standard III will be commissioned in December 2026.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

