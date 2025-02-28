Venterra Group and Tonkin + Taylor to collaborate on offshore wind projects in Australia and New Zealand

Venterra Group and Tonkin + Taylor have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on offshore wind projects in Australia and New Zealand.

With both countries setting ambitious offshore wind targets—Australia aiming for 32 GW by 2030 and New Zealand exploring up to 8 GW—this partnership is timed to capitalise on significant market opportunities. Combining Venterra's global expertise in lifecycle offshore wind solutions with Tonkin + Taylor’s regional knowledge and engineering capabilities, the alliance is set to deliver expert projects and accelerate the region's clean energy transition.

The collaboration unites two companies with proven track records in delivering complex renewable energy projects. By leveraging complementary strengths, Venterra and Tonkin + Taylor will offer a wide range of services, including:

Expert Owner’s Engineering services.

Environmental and geotechnical investigation, analysis, and support.

Foundation design including fixed or floating solutions.

Marine surveys including acoustics and hydrographic.

Project management and complete lifecycle engineering.

UXO (unexploded ordnance) and metocean data analysis.

Paul Doherty, Chief Commercial & Growth Officer of Venterra Group, commented: "Partnering with Tonkin + Taylor is a step towards strengthening our offshore wind presence in Australia and New Zealand. Tonkin + Taylor’s local expertise, combined with Venterra's full lifecycle service offering and global offshore wind experience, creates a powerful platform to drive project success. Together, we are positioned to support governments and developers in delivering large-scale offshore wind projects that will support the regions energy transition."

David Champness, APAC Director of Venterra Group, added: "We acknowledge the distinct challenges associated with developing offshore wind projects in both Australia and New Zealand, including the complexities of geology, such as carbonate soils, as well as environmental and community considerations, including Indigenous and First Nation perspectives. Tonkin + Taylor brings invaluable local expertise, enhancing our combined offshore wind and nearshore/onshore project experience to deliver a comprehensive, full-lifecycle solution for clients."

Glen Nicholson, Sector Director, Energy at Tonkin + Taylor, noted: “We are looking forward to collaborating with Venterra Group to support the delivery of offshore wind projects across Australia and New Zealand. By combining our expertise with Venterra’s global capabilities, we are positioned to drive innovative, sustainable solutions that accelerate the region’s energy growth and transition. Together, we are committed to delivering projects that not only advance our shared renewable energy goals, but also respect the environmental, cultural, and community values that are fundamental to their success.”

As governments and investors intensify their commitments to a cleaner energy future, this partnership strengthens Venterra and Tonkin + Taylor’s ability to confidently secure, develop, and deliver large-scale projects.

