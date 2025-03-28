GE Vernova celebrates Pensacola milestones

GE Vernova has announced three key milestones that reinforce the Pensacola factory’s role in supporting US energy abundance, affordability, and security.

The company’s Florida factory has:

Produced enough turbines to supply over 1.2 GW of the 2.4 GWs of orders GE Vernova will supply for the SunZia wind farm in New Mexico that will be the largest wind farm in the Western hemisphere when it comes online.

Received new orders for 109 wind turbines for RWE New Energy projects in Texas that will begin deliveries later this year.

Manufactured nearly 500 repower turbines since 2024, enough to supply over 850 MWs to repower projects across the US.

The new milestones were highlighted in Pensacola during a ribbon cutting event hosted by GE Vernova CEO, Scott Strazik, for the facility’s new customer experience centre, which features multiple conference rooms, collaboration and networking areas, and direct access to the production space.

Strazik said: ”American workers at GE Vernova factories are powering the world as we see a historic investment in the energy sector. The roughly US$70 million we’ve invested in Pensacola since 2023 is enabling us to help meet America’s and the world’s accelerating energy demand. Such strategic investments and the jobs they create in the US aim to both help our customers meet the doubling of demand and accelerate American innovation and technology development to boost the country’s energy security and global competitiveness.”

Pensacola Mayor, D.C. Reeves, added: “GE Vernova’s partnership at the Port of Pensacola and continued investment in the city are a testament to our skilled workforce and its strategic importance in the growing energy sector. The jobs created here, and the turbines produced, are not only powering projects across the nation but also fuelling economic growth right here at home.”

The investments in Pensacola were a key component of an announcement GE Vernova made in January that it will invest nearly US$600 million in its US factories and facilities over the next two years to help meet the surging electricity demands around the world. The new investments – expected to create more than 1500 new US jobs – will help drive US energy affordability, national security, and competitiveness, and enable the American manufacturing footprint needed to support expanding global exports.

Vic Abate, GE Vernova Wind CEO, concluded: “Our dedicated employees in Pensacola are working to address increasing energy demands for the US. The workhorse turbines manufactured at this world class factory are engineered for reliability and scalability, ensuring our customers can meet growing energy demand.”

The Pensacola factory employs a workforce comprised of approximately 20% veterans, further highlighting GE Vernova’s dedication to local job creation and honouring those who have served the US.

GE Vernova Onshore Wind has a total installed base of approximately 57 000 turbines and nearly 120 GW of installed capacity worldwide. Committed to its customers' success for more than two decades, its product portfolio offers the next-generation high-powered turbines at scale that drives decarbonisation through high-quality, affordable, and sustainable renewable energy.

