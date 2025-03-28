RWE opens new office in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland

RWE, one of the world’s leading companies in the field of renewable energy, has opened its new offices in Dún Laoghaire, County Dublin.

The new RWE offices in Harbour Square will be the base for the offshore wind team in Ireland and directly follows the planning application to An Bord Pleanála for the Dublin Array offshore wind farm.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, a member of the Irish parliament who met with RWE executives to discuss the company’s projects, responded: “The Government is committed to accelerating the delivery of renewable energy projects – RWE Ireland’s plans for growth are welcomed. It is particularly fitting that RWE’s office overlooks Dún Laoghaire harbour as this is where RWE plans to construct the operations base for its proposed Dublin Array wind farm, creating significant local employment and bringing a new phase of maritime economic activity.”

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO of RWE Offshore Wind, added: “We are proud to support Ireland’s transition to carbon neutrality. With our Dublin Array offshore wind farm in planning, it could play a key role in supporting Ireland to meet its Climate Action Plan.”

RWE has been operational in Ireland since 2016 and currently employs 50 people across these locations, establishing itself as a key player in the Irish energy market with an expanding portfolio of projects in operation and development. Operational projects across the country include a 10 MW wind farm in Dromadda Beg, County Kerry, and two battery storage facilities in County Dublin (8.5 MW) and County Monaghan (60 MW).

RWE has doubled its workforce in Ireland since 2020.

Michael Lohan, CEO of IDA Ireland, commented: “On behalf of IDA Ireland, RWE’s decision to continue to grow its operations in Ireland is welcomed. In a new five-year strategy, we have identified sustainability as one of the key growth drivers of the economy, so the commitment by RWE to be a long-term energy partner for Ireland during its journey towards carbon neutrality is a timely one.”

RWE’s projects in Ireland include the development of the Dublin Array offshore wind farm, which RWE is developing in partnership with Irish company, Saorgus. Dublin Array is the company’s largest Irish project. The proposed wind farm would be located about 10 km off the coast of counties Dublin and Wicklow and is planned to be made up of between 39 and 50 wind turbines. It will have a total installed generation capacity of up to 824 MW, which allows the production of enough electricity to supply the equivalent of approximately 770 000 typical homes in Ireland.

The Dublin Array offshore wind farm would play a key role in supporting Ireland to meet its Climate Action Plan, in which Ireland’s aim is to deliver 80% of total electricity demand from renewable sources by 2030. It would also help to reduce Ireland’s need to import and burn fossil fuels for electricity generation.

Subject to planning permission being granted and a financial investment decision, construction of the Dublin Array project could begin as early as 2027, with COD expected in 2030. During the three-year construction phase, the project is likely to employ about 800 people.

