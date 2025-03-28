Womble Bond Dickinson strengthens global reach with partnership in Brazil

International law firm, Womble Bond Dickinson (WBD) has agreed an alliance with Brazilian law firm Schmidt, Valois, Miranda, Ferreira & Agel (Schmit Valois), giving the business a footprint that covers three continents.

The deal sees the firms combine their resources and expertise to benefit clients and boost their international reach. The alliance will have a particular focus on the energy sector where both firms share significant international experience and capabilities.

Paul Stewart, Managing Partner of WBD UK, responded: “This is an exciting development for the company in the UK and internationally. Investing in our energy sector offering and making more international reach are two important moves for the future.”

WBD has a track record in the energy sector with clients including Centrica, EDF Energy Renewables, and National Grid. In the UK, the firm played a key role in the country’s first onshore wind farm project at Delabole and advised on the country’s largest onshore wind farm project at Whitelee. WBD also supported a battery storage mergers and acquisitions transaction, advising RES on the sale of the Port of Tyne 35 MW project to the Foresight Group.

Paulo Valois Pires, Co-Managing Partner of Schmidt Valois, commented: “We are excited about this new collaboration, which is a great opportunity for clients in Brazil. This alliance also permits the integration of high-quality legal services in multi-jurisdictional operations involving Latin America.”

Schmidt Valois was formed in 2007 and has worked on energy and renewables projects across Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America. The firm advised Vibra Energia on its acquisition of a majority stake in Targus Comercializadora de Energia Ltda, creating the largest power trader in Brazil, and advised Copel (CPLE6) on the sale of the Araucária Thermoelectic Power Plant to Âmbar Energia.

The alliance will formally come into effect on 1 April, 2025.

