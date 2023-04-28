Fugro awarded site investigation contract for Star of the South

Geo-data specialist, Fugro, has been awarded a contract to perform an offshore geo-technical site investigation for Australia's offshore wind project Star of the South (SOTS), located off the coast of Gippsland southeast of Australia.

SOTS CEI, Charles Rattray, says Fugro’s ability to acquire high-quality geophysical and geotechnical data and deliver on an exemplary health safety, security, and environment record, were defining factors in the SOTS’ decision to award both the geophysical and geotechnical contracts to Fugro.

“Fugro have extensive experience working on offshore renewable energy projects around the world, delivering ground investigations safely and to the highest standard. Knowing what’s under the seabed in this location helps ensure everything we do – from turbine design and placement through to construction methods – is tailored specifically for this location in Bass Strait,” said Rattray.

Fugro APAC Regional Business Line Director, Shalu Shajahan, says the Fugro team is proud to collect critical data for the project.

“We are deeply committed to supporting energy transition, climate change adaption and sustainable infrastructure development through our investigations and solutions. We are proud to be part of the Start of the South project supporting the transition to renewable energy,” added Shajahan.

Once complete, it is anticipated the SOFS project will have a significant impact on Victoria's energy sector, reducing carbon emissions and providing clean energy to the local community.

