First wind turbine for Germany’s largest wind farm has been installed

The first wind turbine for EnBW He Dreiht, Germany’s largest offshore wind farm currently under construction, has been installed, marking an important milestone in the project’s construction phase.

He Dreiht is a world debut in technical terms as the largest 15 MW wind turbine available on the market (from Vestas) will be used for the first time. A single rotation of the rotor is enough to supply four households with electricity for a day.

Once completed, the 64 wind turbines with a total output of 960 MW will be able to produce enough electricity to supply the equivalent of 1.1 million households. This mega wind farm will have an output comparable to conventional modern-day power plants.

Michael Class, Head of Generation Portfolio Development at EnBW, explained: “EnBW has been planning, building, and operating offshore wind farms in Germany and Europe for over 15 years. EnBW He Dreiht is our largest offshore project to date and is being built without state funding. It will play a role in helping us to achieve our goal of significantly increasing installed output from renewable energies from the current of 6.6 GW to over 10 GW in 2030.”

Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe, added: “We are honoured to partner with EnBW on the He Dreiht project and provide them with our flagship offshore technology. With the installation of the first V236-15.0 MW turbine, we have reached an important milestone for both the He Dreiht project and our offshore ramp-up, which helps Germany build a more secure, affordable, and sustainable energy system.”

He Dreiht is being built roughly 85 km northwest of Borkum and about 110 km west of Helgoland. More than 500 employees will work on this large construction site in the middle of the sea at peak times. Over 60 ships are involved in the construction of the wind farm. EnBW’s offshore office in Hamburg is coordinating the project and the 64 foundations were installed in 2024. The components were loaded onto the installation vessel, Wind Orca, in the port of Esbjerg in Denmark. After a 12-hour journey to the construction site at sea, the ship positioned the first turbine on the foundations already installed in the seabed. Work on the internal wind farm cabling is running alongside the installation of the wind turbines.

A partner consortium made up of Allianz Capital Partners, AIP, and Norges Bank Investment Management owns 49.9% of the shares in He Dreiht.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.