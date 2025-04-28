Greenvolt completes Polish wind farm sale

Greenvolt Power, a leading developer of large scale wind, photovoltaic, and energy storage projects and part of the Greenvolt Group, has finalised the sale of the Pelplin wind farm. The buyer, Enea Nowa Energia Sp. z o.o., is part of the Enea Group, one of Poland’s largest electricity suppliers. The transaction, valued at €174.4 million, has been completed.

Located in the Pelplin municipality in north-central Poland, the project has secured all necessary permits and is fully operational, comprising 16 Siemens Gamesa SG145 turbines of 5.2 MW each, for a total installed capacity of 83.2 MW.

Enea Group operates across the entire electricity value chain, from fuel supply and energy generation to distribution, sales, and customer service. The acquisition is aligned with the Group’s strategic focus on accelerating the development of renewable energy sources.

“The Pelplin wind farm project is a clear demonstration of our ability to develop utility scale assets that are attractive and valued by the market. The acquisition by Enea Nowa Energia confirms this and aligns with our strategy of selling a significant part of our portfolio at RtB or COD, depending on where the most value can be created,” said João Manso Neto, CEO of the Greenvolt Group.

The sale of the Pelplin wind farm, alongside the recently concluded transaction of the Sompolno hybrid project announced earlier this April, resulted in a cash-in of nearly €250 million for the Greenvolt Group, reflecting the successful implementation of its strategy to develop and monetise high-quality renewable energy assets and reinforcing its role in the energy transition.

“We perceive the energy transition as an opportunity not only for the development of the Enea Group but also for increasing Poland’s energy security and improving the quality of life for current and future generations. Our development strategy until 2035 is a response to the dynamically changing market and social environment. We focus on green energy, innovations, and modern technologies that will allow us to become a more flexible and modern energy group. Investments in wind farms, such as the one in Pelplin, are a concrete step towards achieving our goals – increasing the installed capacity in renewable energy sources, diversifying the energy mix, and creating value for our customers, shareholders, and society as a whole,” added Grzegorz Kinelski, President of the Enea.

To achieve its strategic goals by 2035, the Enea Group will allocate nearly PLN 107.5 billion, the majority of which will be invested in the development of renewable energy sources, energy storage systems, and the modernisation of distribution networks.

“The acquisition of the wind farm in Pelplin is a strategic step in realizing our development vision. This investment is fully aligned with our commitment to the development of sustainable, green energy sources, which are the foundation of our long-term strategy. The wind farm, purchased from Greenvolt Power, is a valuable addition to our renewable energy portfolio, supporting the development of the renewable energy sector in Poland and strengthening Enea’s role in the transformation of the national energy market,” concluded Bartosz Krysta, Management Board Member for Commercial Matters, Enea.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.