wpd windmanager to manage German wind farm

New partnership: iTerra energy GmbH assigns wpd windmanager GmbH & Co. KG with the operational management of the Häger/Sandruper See wind farm near Münster, Germany.

The wind farm, starting operation in April this year, consists of three GE 3.2 MW turbines and a total output of 9.6 MW. Infrastructure fund provider Impax Asset Management also has a 50.1% stake in the wind farm. "Impax has already worked very successfully with wpd windmanager in Finland and Poland," says Dr. Claus M. Brodersen, managing director of iTerra. "This experience was of course an excellent basis for the co-operation in Häger/Sandruper See. We are pleased to have found a very experienced and renowned operator in wpd windmanager."

The wind farm is equipped with a GE full maintenance contract over the term of 25 years. In the case of the Häger/Sandruper See wind farm, wpd windmanager also benefits from its many years of experience with GE turbines. For many years now, the company has been pursuing the strategy of using its own manufacturer managers within the framework of the operational management. wpd windmanager looks after a large and very heterogeneous portfolio with 2550 turbines and around 60 different turbine types. "As a result, we have a great deal of expertise in the area of turbine technology and direct in-house contacts for each of the well-known turbine manufacturers. This facilitates communication enormously – both during commissioning and ongoing operation," explains Gerrit Baerwald, sales and technical management at wpd windmanager. For the operational management, this plant know-how and proximity to the manufacturer are a very significant factor. The operators ultimately benefit from this – as do iTerra and Impax.

