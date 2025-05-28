Brunvoll teams with VARD on Dong Fang Offshore's vessel

Brunvoll has signed a contract with VARD for the delivery of an extensive propulsion and manoeuvring system for Dong Fang Offshore’s new offshore subsea construction vessel (OSCV). The contract is for delivery for one vessel, with one additional vessel as an option.

“We have great confidence in Brunvoll. We expect excellent service, strong performance, and long-term reliability from their thrusters throughout the operational life of our new OSCV. At the same time, we hope this will be the first of many Brunvoll thrusters installed across our future fleet,” said Polin Chen, CEO of Dong Fang Offshore.

Brunvoll’s delivery for the vessel consists of two azimuth propulsion thrusters, two resiliently well-mounted tunnel thrusters, and a retractable azimuth thruster. The scope also includes Brunvoll’s propulsion and thruster control system, BruCon PTC.

The vessel is of VARD 3 39 design and will have the following main particulars; length overall of 121 m, beam of 23 m, 1200 m2 work deck, and the capacity to house a crew of 130 persons in 90 cabins. The vessel is scheduled to be delivered in 2Q27.

“We are excited to continue our strong collaboration with VARD, contributing to the advanced capabilities of Dong Fang Offshore's new OSCV. We are grateful for the trust Dong Fang Offshore has placed in Brunvoll's solutions, and we look forward to supporting them throughout the vessel's lifetime.

“This project exemplifies Brunvoll’s vision of being ‘trusted world wide’, by delivering reliable and efficient propulsion and manoeuvring solutions tailored for demanding offshore operations,” said Bernt Rune Riksfjord, VP Sales at Brunvoll.

