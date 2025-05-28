Scottish renewables port invests £3 million to accommodate turbine boom

Peel Ports Group’s Clydeport has invested £3 million in infrastructure to support growing demand for handling huge wind turbine components for the renewable energy sector at a key facility.

The UK’s second largest port operator, Peel Ports Group, has developed a new egress road at its King George V dock in Glasgow, which is designed to improve the movement of project cargo through the port.

The new road will provide a more efficient route for oversized cargo and reduce operational hold-ups – the manoeuvring space for large pieces of cargo was previously limited, leaving operations exposed to delays.

The investment follows a record year in 2024 for the facility in handling wind turbines, with over 1000 components processed at the site that year. More than 100 turbines and 800 wind turbine components will also be processed at the site through 1H26.

Jim McSporran, Port Director at Clydeport, responded: “This significant investment will be hugely popular with the renewable energy sector and will help make our port an even more attractive option for larger wind component shipments. The fact larger project cargo will now more easily be able to move from the port to nearby main roads will support our aims to keep handling more of this cargo at the port in the months and years ahead. This project will also reduce delays and costs for moving such goods, as well as further improving the safety and efficiency of our port’s operations, so it is a really positive move.”

The work was recently completed and involved clearing a previous road before creating and surfacing the new road.

King George V’s dock’s deep-sea facility is uniquely equipped to accommodate the handling of large scale wind turbine components, allowing for efficient movement of vital equipment to and from wind farm sites.

The facility has processed components for over 1200 wind turbines, representing more than 35% of total capacity installed in Scotland, since 2005, and more than any other port across the country.

The facility, located on the banks of the River Clyde, has a strong track record in transporting components used for onshore wind projects.

With Clydeport anticipating further growth in wind components in the next 12 months, the investment reflects continued momentum across Scotland’s renewables sector and will help drive the country towards meeting its sustainable energy targets.

