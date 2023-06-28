Lenalea installs first wind turbine

Lenalea wind farm, in County Donegal, has recently installed the first Vestas V117 turbine. Lenalea, located approximately 10 km southwest of Letterkenny, is a joint venture project between SSE Renewables and FuturEnergy Ireland.

The completion of the first turbine means the completed Lenalea generation unit is now Ireland’s newest installed onshore wind turbine.

The installation of the first Vestas turbines at the seven turbine, 30.1 MW Lenalea site was overseen by the locally based project team, as well as senior Vestas installation personnel.

Under its turbine supply agreement, Vestas is supplying and installing seven V117-4.2 MW turbines which will operate in 4.3 MW operating mode at the site. During the week commencing 19 June, senior representatives from both SSE Renewables and FuturEnergy Ireland met on site to review progress and to celebrate significant progress to date.

The remaining six turbines have been pre-assembled and are scheduled to be fully in-stalled at Lenalea by the end of July. The project remains on track to be delivered and enter commercial operation in 4Q23.

When complete, Lenalea will be capable of generating enough renewable energy to power 20 000 homes annually and offset 24 500 tpy of carbon, contributing significantly to Ireland’s 2030 renewable energy targets.

“Onshore wind energy has made an enormous contribution so far by supplying Ireland with clean, green, homegrown energy, and it will continue to be instrumental in delivering the country’s energy security and climate goals as we approach 2030.

“With Ireland’s newest wind turbine now in place at Lenalea Wind Farm, we are one step further on that journey,” said Ghislain Demeuldresse, Renewables’ Head of Onshore Development for Ireland.

“Lenalea wind farm is beginning to come to life and will be helping Ireland to deliver on its climate action and energy security goals before the end of 2023.

“This achievement is a testament to the seamless interface management between contractors, both on and off site, Donegal County Council, the Gardaí, and the public, who have helped facilitate the smooth delivery of the turbines so far, enabling the first turbine to be installed. Donegal has shown real leadership as a county in terms of its support of onshore wind and climate action, and Lenalea wind farm is the latest example of this,” concluded Mary Lynchportfold, Director at FuturEnergy Ireland.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.