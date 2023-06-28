Ox2 has placed a 27 MW order for the Eolia wind park, to be located in the Apulia Region, Italy. The contract includes the supply and installation of six V150-4.5 MW wind turbines, as well as a 35-year active output management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

“We are really pleased to have signed this order. It is an important step in realising our first wind power project in Italy. We are looking forward to continue to expand in the market and realise many more projects," said Paul Stormoen, CEO of OX2.

This order represents the longest service agreement ever signed by Vestas in Italy, showing how Vestas can optimise life-time performance and improve business case certainty for its customers in one of Europe’s largest wind markets.

“I would like to thank Ox2 for choosing Vestas for their first project in Italy. We expect the reliability of Vestas’ 4 MW platform and our full-scope, performace-based service concept will provide our customer with long-term business case certainty. This order highlights the shift of attention to the entire lifecycle of wind farms and our customers’ trust in Vestas’ long-term service capabilities and commitment,” added Vestas General Manager Italy & Turkey, Francesco Amati.

Turbine delivery is expected for the 1H24 whilst commissioning is planned for the 2H24.

The order also reinforces Vestas’ leadership in the country’s wind energy sector, where it has installed over 5.1 GW since 1991.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.