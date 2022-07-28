Manor Renewable Energy to power construction of Dogger Bank wind farm

Manor Renewable Energy (MRE) has signed a major contract with Dogger Bank wind farm to provide the complete temporary power solution during the construction period of the wind farm.

Located between 130 km and 190 km from the north-east coast of England, the three phase project will comprise of a total of 277 x GE Haliade-X 13 MW and 14 MW turbines, giving a total capacity of 3.6 GW.

On completion, the wind farm will become the largest in the world, capable of powering 6 million homes across the UK; MRE will provide temporary power during the construction period across each of the phases, A, B, and C.

Throughout the construction of each phase of Dogger Bank wind farm, MRE intends to use their generator recycling strategy, with an aim to streamline the number of sets required offshore, whilst maintaining and refuelling all from walk-to-work vessels; the scale and distance offshore of this project presents the largest challenge that MRE has tackled, with the three build phases spanning several years.

Dogger Bank wind farm is being built in three phases known as A, B, and C. The project is a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%), and Eni Plenitude (20%).

The Dogger Bank wind farm project will generate a huge opportunity for local investment; with this in mind, MRE will utilise local employees and contractors for their operational base, recruiting from the surrounding areas, whilst engaging local training facilities in its search for both employees and training requirements.

Toby Mead, COO at MRE, commented:

“Preparations for the first phase of the Dogger Bank wind farm project are underway now, with MRE input starting in early 2023. From our interactions, it’s clear from the outset that the project team are driven to deliver this project with as much local content as possible, and that’s a real plus for this landmark UK project. Bringing new people into the offshore industry has always been an important part of our company recruitment process, and this project will allow for a large number of new hires to enter the wind industry and gain experience during the construction of the largest offshore wind farm in the world; and that’s an exciting prospect.”

Dogger Bank wind farm Senior Project Manager, Alan Borland, said:

“MRE will provide us with a safe, reliable, and flexible temporary power solution during the construction of our turbines. The company’s generator recycling strategy allows us to operate a much smaller number of generators than a typical operation of this scale, and because our turbines will self-sustain once commissioned, we’re able to operate them for a short period of time. We’re delighted to be able to award Manor its largest contract of this kind that will in turn provide employment opportunities in a variety of roles based largely around the north and north-east of England.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, biofuels, green hydrogen, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report discussing the outlook for renewables in the US.