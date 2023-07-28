Anma Offshore Wind secures final EIA approval

Anma Offshore Wind has announced the completion of the final environmental impact assessment (EIA) in relation to its 532 MW offshore wind farm, in consultation with South Korea’s Ministry of Environment. This is the result of a 15-month long consultation process which began with the submission of the draft EIA in April 2022. With the final EIA consultation completed, Anma Offshore Wind is expected to participate in the upcoming Renewable Portfolio Standard auction for wind projects scheduled for later this year.

Jake Cho, Project CEO and Representative Director of Anma Offshore Wind, stated: “The closure of the EIA consultation with the Ministry of Environment marks a significant milestone for the Project, the first utility scale offshore wind project to have achieved this milestone in South Korea. We expect to complete the remaining development works in the coming months and have the Project be in a position to reach financial close in 1Q24.”

Ryan Colbeck, EPC Director of Anma Offshore Wind, said: “Anma Offshore Wind is leading the charge in assisting South Korea’s net zero ambitions while complying with the environmental and sustainability standards in proactive consultation with all stakeholders and local communities. We are extremely proud of our 60-plus team that have worked tirelessly to achieve this important project milestone.”

