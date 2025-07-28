ENERCON ramps up industrial production of new wind turbine models

In response to rising installation and permitting figures for onshore wind turbines, ENERCON is rapidly scaling up the industrial production of main components at its Aurich site. Through an ambitious ramp-up programme, the Center of Excellence Mechatronic – ENERCON’s lead plant for nacelles and rotor hubs – is preparing for increased production volumes. To support planned investments of up to €30 million in machinery, the plant has now received a grant from the State of Lower Saxony and the Federal Government: during a visit on 25 July 2025, Lower Saxony’s Minister for Economic Affairs, Grant Hendrik Tonne, presented the funding notice for approximately €3.7 million.

“We are very pleased with the support from our state government and the federal authorities,” said ENERCON CEO, Udo Bauer. “The funding will help us establish efficient production for our new turbine models. This will enable us to deliver more quickly for the accelerated onshore expansion and actively shape the energy transition together with our customers. At the same time, the investments will help us future-proof our Aurich production site and secure jobs in the region.”

As part of the planned investment, up to 35 new jobs will be created.

The Minister for Economic Affairs added: “The company‘s development in recent years and the commitment of its employees are impressive – I was able to witness that myself today. With this funding, we want to recognise this achievement and support ENERCON‘s positive development into the future.”

The funds from the federal-state programme ‘Joint Task for the Improvement of Regional Economic Structures’ (GRW) will be used to increase efficiency and reduce lead times in the production of components for modern turbine types in the 6 – 7 MW power class. This includes measures for automation and digitalisation at the Aurich production facility.

During the visit, Udo Bauer praised Lower Saxony’s exemplary role in shaping the framework conditions for the wind industry, suggesting that other federal states should follow suit.

“After years of stagnation, our domestic market is picking up again, and more and more projects are entering the implementation phase. We must maintain this momentum,” commented Bauer. “We hope the new federal government will recognise the advantages of onshore wind in terms of energy costs and system compatibility and continue on the successful path of expansion.” Planning certainty, he added, is of existential importance, particularly for maintaining a resilient European manufacturing industry.

Bauer continued: “The coalition agreement contains many elements that will challenge the wind sector but are heading in the right direction: electricity generation must become cheaper, more secure, grid-friendly, smart, interconnected, and climate-friendly. Wind energy will play a central role in this. The further expansion is not just about more kilowatt-hours, but about efficient and intelligent feed-in, storage, and use of the electricity generated. We are developing solutions for this and will continuously expand our product and service portfolio alongside our wind turbines.”

The Center of Excellence Mechatronic currently employs more than 1000 people. The Aurich facility is ENERCON’s global lead plant for mechatronic components and produces E-nacelles (nacelles with integrated electrical systems), compact nacelles, rotor hubs, E-modules, and converters for ENERCON wind turbines of the EP3 and EP5 platforms. It also includes an update area for the repair and refurbishment of components. Together with the Center of Excellence Generator in Magdeburg, the plant forms the backbone of ENERCON’s global production network. The most important turbine type produced in Aurich is the new E-175 EP5, ENERCON’s flagship model with a 175-m rotor diameter and a rated output of 6 – 7 MW. A large share of current and upcoming customer projects in Germany is being planned with this new turbine type.

