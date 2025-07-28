Inyanga takes over management of hybrid utility vessel

Inyanga Marine Energy Group have announced they are taking over the operational management of the newly built vessel Tor Boreas, an innovative hybrid utility vessel. Inyanga will operate the vessel in partnership with Tor Group.

The vessel is targeted at the offshore wind sector and is suited for a wide range of activities in the sector, including geotechnical seabed surveys, ROV operations, subsea inspections, and diving operations.

Richard Parkinson, CEO of Inyanga Marine Energy Group, said: “Tor Boreas sets a new gold standard for utility work vessels in this sector. The vessel abounds in highly innovative features. The vessel has electric propulsion integrated through a dynamic positioning system which enables the vessel to accurately hold station while subsea tasks are performed. This is much more efficient in terms of CO 2 emissions and fuel consumption. The vessel also has a Gyro stabilised anti-roll system, providing a very stable operating platform and making the vessel safer, as well as able to operate in more marginal conditions. In addition, she has a four-point mooring for operations where dynamic positioning is not suitable, such as diving. What’s more, she offers an excellent quality of accommodation for up to 12 client personnel, facilitating longer periods offshore. This outstanding vessel is at the very top end of the workboat code in terms of her operational capabilities.”

Kemal Torlak, CEO of Tor Group, added: “We are delighted to form this new partnership with Inyanga Marine Energy Group. This state-of-the-art vessel has been designed to meet all the offshore operational requirements of clients and exceed their expectations. Inyanga will add significant value to the vessel by supplying a highly experienced crew onboard, providing additional services such as surveying, ROV and offshore operational management.”

Kemal commented: “This vessel has been designed to raise the bar for environmental standards in the workboat sector. A diesel-electric powertrain was selected to ensure optimal efficiency, while an IMO Tier III exhaust system guarantees reduced emissions during operation compared to a conventional diesel-driven vessel.”

Tor Boreas has a length of 26.95 m and breadth of 11 m, a depth of 4.35 m and a maximum draught of 3.5 m. She features an offshore crane and a 5-t hydraulic A-frame, as well as towing capability, with a 25 t electric aft winch and a 17 t bollard pull.

The vessel was designed by Macduff Ship Design and built in Turkiye by Tor Marine, part of the Tor Group.

