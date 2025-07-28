OX2 acquires Swedish wind project

OX2 has acquired project Fageråsen in the Dalarna region, Sweden, from Eolus and Dala Vind.

The acquisition includes a planned wind farm with up to 34 wind turbines and an estimated annual production of up to 700 GWh, which corresponds to about 14% of Dalarna County’s annual electricity consumption. The wind farm is located in electricity price area 3 (SE3) and has received necessary permits for realisation.

The wind farm will be part of OX2’s growing portfolio of energy parks, where the company not only acts as a developer and manager but also remains a long-term owner. The goal is to have the park fully commissioned by early 2028.

Emelie Zakrisson, Country Manager Sweden at OX2, commented: “This acquisition aligns with our strategy to accelerate access to renewable energy while strengthening our role as an owner of energy infrastructure. Eolus and Dala Vind have done a great job developing the project and guiding it through the permitting process. We now look forward to moving ahead and putting the shovel in the ground.”

The acquisition of the wind farm is the latest addition to OX2’s strategic initiative, where the company has also invested in projects outside Örnsköldsvik and Eskilstuna over the past year. With this latest acquisition, the company has further strengthened its presence in electricity area SE3, a region with a significant need for new capacity.

