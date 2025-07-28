Scotland’s First Minister marks the completion of Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm

Scotland’s First Minister, John Swinney, has visited Eyemouth to mark the completion of the nation’s newest offshore wind farm, Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) as it becomes fully operational.

During a tour of NnG’s state-of-the-art operations and maintenance base in Eyemouth, the First Minister met with local people working on the project, as well as schoolchildren and community groups already benefiting from the wind farm’s development. The wind farm, located 15.5 km off the coast of Fife has 54 wind turbines now generating up to 450 MW of clean, green electricity. This is enough to power around 375 000 homes and will offset over 400 000 tpy of CO 2 emissions.

Neart na Gaoithe (translated as ‘Strength of the wind’) is co-owned by EDF power solutions UK and Ireland and ESB. It has directly contributed around £200 million to the economy through work with local supply chains, including more than 50 suppliers based in and around Scotland during the wind farm’s construction.

This includes Forth Ports at the Port of Dundee, Perth-based civil engineering firm I&H Brown, Briggs Marine in Burntisland, and Inverkeithing-based Muir Construction Ltd.

The wind farm’s operations and maintenance base, opened in January 2023, is already playing a significant role in the Eyemouth community and will continue to do so for the 25-year lifespan of the wind farm, with 50 high quality jobs required to manage the wind farm.

For the last three years, NnG has supported initiatives across the east coast of Scotland with local sponsorships and grants awarded to over 25 community organisations. This has included the Berwickshire Marine Education Centre and the Anstruther Harbour Festival. A community benefit fund will launch later in summer 2025 for the communities closest to the wind farm and its onshore substation.

First Minister, John Swinney, responded: “Offshore wind is one of Scotland’s greatest modern success stories. Seeing NnG up close and hearing about the positive impact it will have on the local area for decades to come, including the creation of around 50 high quality jobs over the next 25 years, showcases the enormous benefits offshore wind will bring to communities across the country. Driving economic growth and tackling the climate emergency are two of my government’s priorities, and NnG is a shining example of how these priorities can work hand in hand to reshape Scotland’s future for the better.”

Matthieu Hue, Chief Executive of EDF power solutions UK and Ireland, commented: “The completion of NnG is a fantastic achievement and is the culmination of years of hard work from many colleagues. Seeing the wind farm fully operational is a major milestone as is welcoming First Minister John Swinney to see the site up close and hear first-hand about the significant benefits it is already bringing to the local economy and will continue to bring over its 25-year lifespan. We have worked closely with our neighbours in the local communities, embedding ourselves in Eyemouth and maximising the benefit for the local economy.”

Jim Dollard, ESB’s Executive Director of Generation and Trading, added: “Marking the completion of NnG is a significant step in ESB’s progress towards net zero. This project will be an important contributor to help deliver a reduction in carbon emissions from UK electricity generation while also supporting the economy of the east coast of Scotland. I would like to acknowledge the work of our partners EDF power solutions UK and Ireland in helping us reach this milestone. Through projects like this, ESB has amassed considerable expertise in offshore wind as we partner with leading energy companies in projects of scale as part of our ambition to build a significant offshore footprint across Ireland and Great Britain.”

NnG Project Director, Matthias Haag, concluded: “Today is a really exciting day as we declare one of Scotland’s largest offshore wind farms fully completed. It’s also testament to the extraordinary skills, tenacity and commitment of our project team and business partners who have navigated many complex technical challenges – often in tough Scottish weather and through a global pandemic – to build this infrastructure project that will power homes and businesses sustainably for decades to come. We are proud to have made a significant impact on Scotland’s supply chain, working with local businesses such as Briggs Marine and Muir Construction Ltd. We will continue to play a vital role in supporting grassroots initiatives over the 25-year life span of the project through a community benefit fund launching later in summer 2025.”

