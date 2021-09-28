Falck Renewables, Ørsted and BlueFloat Energy partner up with Energy4All

The Falck Renewables, Ørsted and BlueFloat Energy consortium bidding in the latest ScotWind leasing round has joined forces with community ownership experts Energy4All to champion inclusive opportunities for Scottish communities to own a stake in offshore wind developments.

Energy4All has signed an exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to co-operate in the delivery and execution of a community ownership scheme which will start by carrying out a public consultation and designing a new framework allowing residents of Scotland and Scottish communities to share the financial benefits of the floating wind farms the consortium has applied to build.

Falck Renewables has a 15-year track record of working with Energy4All having successfully set up eight co-operatives at its Scottish onshore wind farms, enabling thousands of people to buy a stake in the company’s local wind farm.

Set up in 2002 to allow communities to own and operate their own renewable energy schemes, Energy4All now supports more than 30 successful community energy co-operatives in the UK with 17 000 members. The company has raised over £80 million from members to invest in wind, solar, hydro and biomass schemes.

The consultation is set to begin in North-East Scotland in October 2021 to gather the views of communities on how they can be best served by offshore wind farms in terms of potential investment schemes or community ownership opportunities.

The consultation will build on initial discussions on community engagement in offshore wind at a March 2021 Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy sponsored event organised by the Scottish Council for Development and Industry (SCDI) which resulted in an SCDI report entitled ‘Harnessing Value for Scotland from Offshore Wind Development’.