Vestas receives order for four wind projects in Russia

Building on a framework agreement signed in 2017, Vestas has received an order totalling 253 MW for four separate projects in Russia from Wind Energy Development Fund (WEDF), a joint investment fund created by OOO Fortum Energy and RUSNANO. The projects, Novoalekseevskaya, Grazhdanskaya, Ivanovskaya, and Pokrovskaya, have all been developed by WEDF following the award to the fund of 1 GW in the 2017 renewable energy auction in Russia.

The 253 MW in orders takes Vestas’ tally in Russia to more than 800 MW won in project capacity. In addition to Vestas’ sales success in Russia, Vestas also maintains a blade factory at Ulyanovsk, which recently celebrated the production of the 650th V126 blade.

For the 100 MW Grazhdanskaya project, the 50 MW Ivanovskaya project and the 86 MW Pokrovskaya project, Vestas will supply and install V126-4.2 MW turbines delivered in 4.55 MW power optimised mode. The Novoalekseevskaya project, at 17 MW, will benefit from the supply and installation of four V126-4.2 MW turbines.

The Grazhdanskaya, Ivanovskaya, and Pokrovskaya projects are located in southwest Russia, near the city of Samara. Turbine deliveries for these three projects are planned for 2Q2022 and full commissioning anticipated for late 2023. The Novoalekseevskaya project is situated in the Kotovsky district of the Volgograd region, and will see turbines delivered in 3Q2021, with full project commissioning due in the 2Q2022.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including CEWEP, Enel Green Power, Turboden S.p.A., Cornwall Insight, and more.