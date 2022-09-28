THREE60 Energy invests in wind through strategic acquisition

THREE60 Energy has acquired wind operations and maintenance and renewables specialist, Bryan J Rendall (Electrical) Ltd (BJRE), bolstering the company’s wind and wider renewable energy capabilities.

All of BJRE’s expert personnel will transfer to the THREE60 Energy team. The company’s office, located in Scotland, will remain in operation under THREE60 Energy.

BJRE holds numerous service contracts for operations and maintenance on wind turbines, substations, and electrical services, including high voltage (HV) and grid connections. The company boasts an impressive 90% customer retention, with 75% of its revenue driven by renewables projects in wind, wave, and tidal.

The business supplies directly to both end users and manufacturers, with its customers mainly based across Scotland. In addition, the company is an active member of the Scottish and local energy economies, building and operating microwave communication networks which link renewable energy sites across Scotland.

Further to wind, BJRE is experienced in material supplies, wireless communications, marine engineering, hydrogen production systems, and energy storage, with the company being held as the preferred supplier to the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) for approximately 20 years.

Walter Thain, Group CEO at THREE60 Energy, said: “The breadth of knowledge and expertise which has been developed throughout the BJRE team is truly impressive. We are confident the company’s integration into the THREE60 Energy team will be seamless and will continue our mutual goal of growing and delivering better energy together.

“We are proud to continue to incorporate renewable energy into our strategic growth plans. Our recent Fit 4 Offshore Renewables ‘granted’ status is testament to our team’s dedication to providing renewable and sustainable energy resources in this time of heightened energy security needs.

“The capability and technical expertise that this onshore wind operations and maintenance acquisition brings, coupled with our existing offshore capability, sets out our strategic intent in supporting the onshore and offshore wind markets, as well as future ScotWind developments, which will generate as much as 25 GW of new, clean energy over the next decade,” he continued.

“THREE60 Energy is a dynamic and multi-disciplined company, and we are proud to incorporate BJRE into our growing team and capabilities,” Thain concluded.

Bryan Rendall at BJRE said: “We believe THREE60 Energy is the perfect fit to enable rapid growth and opportunities, and to strengthen and build new relationships across industry. We are very excited to progress together and ensure the highest standard of service to our customers, proudly as part of the THREE60 Energy team.”

THREE60 Energy provides subsurface, wells, EPCC, and operations services throughout the asset lifecycle.

