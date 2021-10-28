ScotWind partnership to support Scottish supply chain

A ScotWind partnership, comprising Fred. Olsen Renewables and Vattenfall, has formally entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two prominent Orkney offshore service providers, Green Marine and Leask Marine, alongside Orkney Harbour Authority.

The agreements will facilitate the development of local suppliers, enable the creation of highly skilled jobs and maximise the opportunities that offshore wind can bring to the area, should the partnership be awarded an option as part of the forthcoming ScotWind leasing announcement.

The partnership has signed three separate MoUs which will see the local suppliers work collaboratively to deliver large scale offshore wind contracts. The agreements focus on committing to utilise local skills and services, whilst supporting the local businesses to expand and be ready for future business demands, including preparing for the purchase of new assets and training staff in key skills areas.

The planned investment in these local businesses will also help to ensure that they can be lead suppliers on developments undertaken by the partnership locally as well as by wider industry across Scotland.

Carolyn Heeps, Head of Offshore Wind at Fred. Olsen Renewables commented: “We have been working closely with the stakeholders in Orkney, Scotland, to understand the skills and core competencies that exist in marine operations today. We believe that by working together to explore how we can coordinate, we can realise our shared ambitions to maximise opportunities for the region. This will also help to develop a sustainable approach to supply chain growth, whilst ensuring that there is limited disruption to existing industries in the area.

“Collaboration is key to ensuring that Scotland can achieve its renewables ambitions and create maximum value for the Scottish economy, supply chain and communities. These agreements manage to combine local skills and extensive industry experience to ensure that we can realise the benefits of offshore wind development locally.”

By combining the skills and experience of two of Europe’s leading renewable energy developers, the partnership has the advantage of utilising a Fred. Olsen innovation, the mobile port solution, which will allow Orkney to expand its port capacity for the construction of offshore wind, creating manufacturing and fabrication facilities locally and increasing long-term sustainable jobs.

Danielle Lane, UK Country Manager at Vattenfall, said: "Scotland has a huge role to play in the fight against climate change, with great potential for offshore wind to form the backbone of a net-zero power sector.

“We want to help build strong local supply chains capable of competing nationally and internationally. This also supports local communities and provides opportunities to learn new skills and have long-term careers in a huge variety of roles.

"Exciting partnerships with companies such as Fred. Olsen Renewables bring to the fore the experience of both companies in delivering innovative, low-cost renewable energy projects at scale.”

Building upon previous announcements coming out of Orkney in relation to offshore wind, the partnership has committed to:

Using local service providers to support local fisheries liaison services, work on site, specific anchoring solutions and utilising local vessels and crews for marine operations.

Undertaking activities to support the businesses in preparing for supporting the deployment of offshore wind.

Bolstering the Orkney Islands Council Harbour Authority activities, including securing full investments for the Scapa Deep Water Quay expansion, supporting skills development locally and working together to deliver the wet storage area in Scapa Flow as a long-term asset for Orkney.

