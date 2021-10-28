Siemens Energy connects wind farm to the grid in New York

Siemens Energy has been awarded its first offshore grid connection project in the US. In a consortium with Aker Solutions, the company will supply the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system that will bring green energy from Sunrise Wind, a utility-scale offshore wind project in New York, US, to the mainland.



The offshore converter station will collect the alternating current power generated by the wind turbines and transform it to direct current.

It is one of the first offshore wind projects in the US to use HVDC technology. The approximately 924 MW wind farm is developed by a joint venture (JV) between Danish clean energy company Ørsted and US-based energy provider Eversource. Located approximately 50 km (30 miles) east of Long Island, Sunrise Wind will supply green energy to nearly 600 000 homes in New York State and support the state to meet its 100% clean electricity by 2040 goal.

Siemens Energy will deliver the HVDC system on a turnkey basis and provide onshore civil work in partnership with local companies. The system will enable the low-loss transport of the generated green energy from the wind farm to the mainland. It consists of two converter stations: the offshore converter station will collect the 66 kV alternating current (AC) power generated by the wind turbines through an inter-array cable system and transform it to 320 kV DC for transmission through a 160 km export cable to the onshore converter station, located at Holbrook on Long Island.

The onshore station will convert the power back to AC to feed it into the distribution grid which will bring the energy to homes, industry, and other end users in New York. Aker Solutions is responsible for the platform consisting of a steel jacket substructure, and a topside platform deck housing the electrical equipment. Sunrise Wind will support the establishment of an enduring offshore wind supply chain in New York State. The onshore installation of the project’s converter station will be carried out by local companies. The final deliveries are scheduled for 2H2025.

