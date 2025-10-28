ORE Catapult announces £2 million investment for offshore wind cable testing

The Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, in partnership with the North East Combined Authority, have announced a £2.1 million investment in a new offshore wind cable testing rig at the Catapult’s facilities in Blyth.

The multi-million pound investment, funded by the North East Combined Authority, will allow ORE Catapult to build a new high voltage (HV) electrical test facility at its Blyth site, and install bespoke equipment to carry out ‘pre-qualification’ testing on HV cable systems.

The testing system will apply extremely high voltages and currents to cables – creating stresses above operational levels in a real-world environment. The testing space will also allow the cable to be installed in different representative conditions, including buried, ducted, and submerged in salt water, if required, to test its capabilities.

Currently, this type of testing can take up to two years and there are currently no facilities capable of providing this service within the UK. This new development will speed up nationwide production, shorten time to market for new technology and deliver improved cable system reliability.

North East Mayor, Kim McGuinness, said: “We are making the North East the home of the green energy revolution, and I am pleased we are funding projects like this amazing new offshore wind cable testing rig in Blyth to make this a reality for local people. This will be the only facility like this in the UK – underpinning the North East’s status as the UK’s leading region for clean energy.

“We are funding innovation, skills and infrastructure needed to deliver our mission and provide thousands more high-quality jobs in clean energy. This new testing facility will be a great regional resource, helping to boost safety and skills in the offshore sector.”

ORE Catapult will work with organisations within the cable manufacturing sector across the UK and worldwide, and international cable manufacturer JDR Systems are the first to sign up to use the facility – due to open at the end of 2026.

James Young, Chief Strategy and Compliance Officer at JDR Cable Systems, added: “We’re proud to be the first partner to collaborate with ORE Catapult on this new high-voltage cable testing facility in Blyth. The investment marks an important step in strengthening the UK’s capability to test and qualify next-generation offshore wind cable systems domestically.

“It’s also a milestone for the UK offshore wind sector, enabling faster development and qualification of advanced cable technologies that will power the industry’s next phase of growth. At JDR, we see this as a natural extension of our commitment to innovation and to building a resilient UK supply chain that supports the rapid expansion of offshore wind energy both in the UK and globally.”

Alex Neumann, ORE Catapult’s Chief Engineer in HV Electrical, commented: “This development forms the next step of our plan to ensure ORE Catapult’s Blyth facility remains at the cutting edge of testing – enabling the rapid growth and expansion of the offshore wind technology we need to see in the coming years.

“By investing in this new facility and ensuring it links up with the high voltage, mechanical and materials test laboratories we already operate, we can help cable system designers and manufacturers develop products faster. This will also galvanise local and national supply chain companies to grasp the economic prize on offer within the UK offshore wind cable technology market.”

Development of future offshore wind cable technology represents a £19 billion market opportunity for the UK over the next decade, and North East England already plays host to over 550 renewable energy businesses, employing approximately 17 000 people, with this figure projected to grow to 24 000 by 2035.

