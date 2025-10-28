Squadron opens biggest wind farm in Australia this year

Squadron Energy has opened stage one of Clarke Creek wind farm – the biggest wind farm to open in Australia this year.

The 100-turbine, 450 MW wind farm, located 150 km north-west of Rockhampton and 150 km south of Mackay on the land of the Barada Kabalbara Yetimarala (BKY) peoples, produces enough electricity to power the equivalent of 330 000 Queensland homes and avoid 738 000 tpy of carbon pollution.

Clarke Creek wind farm is also pioneering new community benefits, with all households and businesses within 20 km of the project eligible for the Clarke Creek Wind Farm Bill Bonus – a rebate of AUS$1000 on annual electricity bills.

With more than AUS$500 million invested across the state, including AUS$110 million flowing directly into regional communities during construction, the project is delivering more than green energy.

Already contributing AUS$750 000 in direct community benefits and set to provide AUS$200 000 annually for the life of the project, Clarke Creek wind farm will ensure locals benefit from this project for years to come.

Squadron Energy Owner, Dr Andrew Forrest AO, and Squadron Energy CEO, Rob Wheals, marked the milestone at Clarke Creek.

Dr Forrest said the opening of Clarke Creek wind farm represents a landmark moment, not just for Squadron Energy, but for Australia’s energy transition.

“Renewable energy is now the cheapest form of power on Earth – and the more we make of it, firmed with batteries, the cheaper it becomes. That’s why I’ll keep investing and doubling down on green energy,” Dr Forrest said.

“Clarke Creek will power the equivalent of 330 000 homes with reliable, affordable, green electricity made right here in regional Queensland.

“Projects like this show that renewables aren’t just good for our planet – they’re good economics. They lower power bills, strengthen our energy system, and keep jobs and investment in regional communities.

“We’re proud to pioneer the Clarke Creek Bill Bonus – a US$1000 annual rebate for every household and business within 20 km of the project. It’s a new approach that ensures local communities share directly in the benefits of green energy investment.

“Clarke Creek reinforces that Australia’s energy transition is unstoppable. Stage Two, now in advanced planning, will be even larger – delivering more green power, more jobs, and more benefits for Queenslanders.”

Squadron Energy Owner, Nicola Forrest AO, said Clarke Creek wind farm is making a positive contribution to both the Central Queensland community and the state through renewable energy.

“Renewable energy companies must be more than producers of power – they must be genuine partners in the communities they operate in, contributing beyond the grid.

“Squadron Energy’s long-term community fund is part of that promise – sup-porting local schools, health programs and regional initiatives such as upgrades for the Clarke Creek Campdraft and State School, scholarships for students, and programmes supporting local women through Rural Women’s Day. It shows that the pathway to clean energy can also build stronger, more connected communities.”

Rob Wheals said Clarke Creek wind farm’s 100 turbines are now constructed and generating green energy, as final commissioning is being completed.

“This milestone reflects the commitment of our teams and the 29 Central Queensland businesses which helped bring Clarke Creek wind farm to life.

“Their collective effort is not only powering homes and businesses, it’s powering Queensland’s transition to a green, more resilient energy future.”

Stage Two of Clarke Creek wind farm is in the advanced planning stage and consists of up to 88 wind turbines. It will produce enough electricity to power around 390 000 homes and avoid 542 000 tpy of carbon emissions.

Together, stage one and two of the Clarke Creek wind farm would be one of the largest wind projects in Australia, expected to generate more than 1 GW of green energy, powering more than 700 000 homes and investing around AUS$20 million in community benefits over the life of the projects.

