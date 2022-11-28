Pemamek to deliver PEMA onshore wind tower production lines to Al Yamamah

Pemamek Ltd has signed a contract with Al Yamamah Steel Industries to supply PEMA onshore wind tower manufacturing lines. The newly made order is a part of the construction project of the Al-Yamamah Wind Energy Systems Factory, which is Saudi Arabia’s first wind tower manufacturing facility. The new facility, contributing to local wind power projects, is being carried out as part of Saudi Arabia’s clean energy transformation and Saudi Vision 2030.

The scope of delivery includes a significant amount of advanced PEMA welding automation equipment designed specifically for high-capacity and safe onshore wind tower manufacturing.

“We are very proud to be elected for this meaningful wind-power project. Pemamek has a proven track record in developing highly advanced wind tower manufacturing solutions and now we are excited to create a substantial positive impact on Al Yamamah’s production. It is also a big honour for us to help the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030 programme with our state-of-art solutions,” said Jukka Rantala, Vice President, Key Accounts at Pemamek.

Pemamek’s delivery to Al Yamamah is a turn-key solution including comprehensive project management, a range of acceptance tests, production ramp-up, and training. Furthermore, the agreement includes a service contract with a spare part package, software support, and maintenance support.

