Vestas secures 900 MW order for Nordseecluster B

Vestas has received a firm order for RWE’s 900 MW Nordseecluster B offshore wind project in Germany. This firm order announcement refers specifically to company announcement 09/2024 from 17 May 2024.

The order includes 60 V236-15.0 MW wind turbines and Vestas is responsible for the supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will also service the asset under a 5 year service agreement followed by a long-term operational support agreement.

The Nordseecluster is being implemented in two phases, phase A and phase B. The first phase of the project, the 660 MW Nordseecluster A, was announced as a firm order in June 2024 and consists of 44 V236-15 MW turbines.

“We’re pleased to contribute to this landmark project for Europe’s offshore wind sector, reflecting our ongoing commitment to advancing clean energy solutions. Our gratitude goes to RWE for years of excellent collaboration, which has been essential in bringing this project to life,” said Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern & Central Europe. “We look forward to the Nordseecluster’s successful delivery and to keep driving the transition toward a more sustainable future."

Thomas Michel, Chief Operating Officer, RWE Offshore Wind, added: “With the addition of Nordseecluster B to our portfolio of projects in execution, we're building offshore wind farms with a total capacity of 4.8 GW. Working closely with our supply chain partners is critical to the successful delivery of this ambitious programme and we're very much looking forward to working with Vestas on our German offshore project Nordseecluster.”

The project site is located around 50 km north of the island of Juist in the German North Sea. Wind turbine installation for the Nordseecluster B is expected to take place in 2028 with commercial operation planned to start at the beginning of 2029.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! The issue starts with an insightful guest comment from Cristiano Spillati, Managing Director at Limes Renewable Energy where he discusses the need for European renewable energy suppliers to accelerate the rate of the energy transition. This is followed by a regional report from Cornwall Insights on the battery energy storage industry in Australia. This issue explores key topics including offshore wind subsea cables, offshore wind support vessels, digitalisation, wind turbine components, and more!