Cadeler expands fleet with delivery of 10th wind turbine installation vessel

Cadeler has expanded its fleet with the delivery of Wind Mover, the 10th vessel to join the company’s growing fleet of next-generation wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs).

The vessel is delivered ahead of schedule and will, following mobilisation, head directly into operations in Europe.

Wind Mover becomes the 10th vessel on the water for Cadeler and the second in the M-class series, following the delivery of sister vessel, Wind Maker, earlier in 2025. Both vessels are engineered to meet the demands of tomorrow’s offshore wind projects, combining efficiency, flexibility, and lifting capacity to support the world’s largest offshore wind developments.

The new vessel was constructed at the Hanwha Ocean Shipyard in Korea. It has been delivered ahead of schedule, within budget, and with a strong safety record during construction. The design is a result of co-operation between Cadeler and its key partners, including Hanwha Ocean, ABB, Kongsberg, GustoMSC, and Huisman.

Wind Mover is already contracted for work in Europe immediately upon delivery.

Equipped with a 2600-t main crane, a DP2 positioning system, and capable of operating in water depths of up to 65 m, Wind Mover is purpose-built to install and maintain the next generation of offshore wind turbines and foundations. The vessel’s design enables high efficiency in challenging offshore conditions and ensures readiness for the industry’s increasing scale.

Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler, commented: “The delivery of Wind Mover, ahead of schedule, represents another step in our long-term strategy to operate the most advanced and versatile fleet in the offshore wind sector. With both Wind Mover and Wind Maker now delivered, we are well-equipped to meet the scale and complexity of global offshore wind projects. After its delivery, Wind Mover will head straight to work installing and maintaining the largest turbines in the market.”

With five newbuild vessels delivered in 2025, Cadeler has doubled its fleet in just 12 months, expanding from five to 10 wind turbine installation vessels. By mid-2027, Cadeler will operate a 12-vessel fleet – the largest and most versatile installation fleet in the offshore wind industry.

