Dogger Bank Wind Farm and Seaway7 complete of all foundations on wind farm

Dogger Bank Wind Farm and delivery partner, Seaway7, have installed all 277 transition pieces on Dogger Bank wind farm, marking the completion of all foundation installations work on the three-phase offshore wind project in the North Sea.

Seaway7’s heavy-lift vessel, Seaway Alfa-Lift installed the 87th and final transition piece onto its corresponding monopile foundation at Dogger Bank C, the third phase of Dogger Bank, in late November 2025. This milestone followed the previous installation of 95 transition pieces at the Dogger Bank A and 95 at the Dogger Bank B phases of the project.

In total, Seaway7 has installed 554 foundation assets on the wind farm, following installation of 277 monopiles earlier in the construction programme, utilising Seaway7’s heavy lift vessel Seaway Strashnov.

Alan Evans, Senior Project Manager on Dogger Bank Wind Farm, commented: “We’re celebrating the safe and successful installation of more than 500 foundation assets across the three phases of Dogger Bank Wind Farm over the last three years. During this time, we’ve enjoyed a strong partnership with Seaway7 and its sub-suppliers who together, have navigated a hugely demanding and complex engineering challenge. We now have the solid foundations in place to support our 277 generating assets that will make a significant contribution to a cleaner, more secure, and affordable renewable-led energy system.”

Bruce Willox, Project and Operations Director, Seaway7, added: “Installing the foundations for the world’s largest offshore wind farm is an enormous achievement. Over the three years, hundreds of components and over a thousand lifts have been completed – representing a phenomenal scale in offshore construction. Installing the full scope across all three project phases enabled us to optimise safety, performance, and efficiency. This project demonstrates what can be achieved through strong partnership, shared ambition, and the dedication of our skilled people working onshore and offshore. We are proud to have played a key role in the journey to delivering Dogger Bank and thank our client and partners for their trust and collaboration.”

