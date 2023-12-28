BlueFloat Energy and Origin form offshore wind partnership in the Hunter

BlueFloat Energy and Origin Energy have announced a partnership and applied for a feasibility licence to develop the Eastern Rise offshore wind project in the declared Hunter offshore wind zone.

The partnership brings together BlueFloat Energy’s highly respected international technical capabilities in developing floating wind projects with Origin’s well entrenched and considerable Australian energy market experience.

The partnership submitted a feasibility licence application in November and the Federal Government is expected to announce successful applicants next year.

The proposed project is located off the Hunter-Port Stephens coast and has the capacity to generate 1.725 GW of renewable electricity, the equivalent of powering approximately 825 000 homes.

