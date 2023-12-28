Suzlon secures 100.8 MW Indian order

Suzlon Group, India's largest renewable energy solutions provider, has announced a new order win for the development of a 100.8 MW wind power project for a leading global utility company. Suzlon will install 32 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a hybrid lattice tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each. The project is located in Gujarat.

Suzlon will execute the project with a scope of supply, supervision, and commissioning. Additionally, Suzlon will also undertake post-commissioning operation and maintenance services.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said: “We are delighted to partner with a leading global utility as our esteemed customer on this project. This order is in line with Suzlon's reputation for world-class wind energy solutions enabling industry leading companies from across the globe to trust us with their wind energy projects. The power generated from this project will serve the people of Gujarat with clean, green, renewable power. As India's ambitions to be carbon neutral take momentum we are committed to partnering with all stakeholders every step of the way. The Suzlon 3 MW series is the next stage evolution of our proven technology, customised for the Indian wind regime and 3.15 MW is one of the largest wind turbines in the country today.”

JP Chalasani, CEO, Suzlon Group, added: “We are delighted to announce our first order with the leading global utility backed by an established global track record in renewable energy. This order is a testament to the quality and reliability of our technology and service solutions. Suzlon is committed to serve our customers and the nation with our proven technology, extensive experience, and service excellence in India. Together with our customers and our valued partners, we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible and drive meaningful progress towards a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous tomorrow for all.”

Suzlon turbines are manufactured in the country through a thriving domestic ecosystem, which is a testimony to our contribution to the vision of an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. Suzlon's R&D efforts are continuously geared towards increasing turbine performance, harnessing more energy from low wind sites, and lowering the cost of energy.

