Hydro-Québec retains eight bids totalling 1550 MW of wind power

Hydro-Québec launched a call for tenders on 31 March 2023. Further to this call, the company has selected eight bids from five developers for a total of 1550 MW of contract capacity.

All projects will be developed in partnership with the local community and six will be realised in collaboration with Indigenous communities.

The average supply cost indicated in the winning bids is 7.8 ¢/kWh (2023 dollars), excluding transmission and balancing.

Over the coming weeks, Hydro-Québec will finalise its power purchase agreements with project proponents, after which the contracts will go to the Régie de l’énergie for approval. The selected proponents are responsible for obtaining all required approvals and permits before they can start to build the facilities.

Electricity deliveries must begin between 1 December 2027 and 1 December 2029, depending on the bid.

Hydro-Québec retained the services of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton & Cie regarding the application of the tendering process and the awarding of power purchase agreements.

