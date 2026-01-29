Vattenfall and Vestas sign agreement for low-emission steel

Vattenfall has signed an order with Vestas for turbines for the 63 MW Clashindarroch II wind farm project near Huntly, Scotland. The order includes the supply, installation, and commissioning of 14 Vestas V136 4.5 MW wind turbines, along with a 30-year service agreement.

In line with Vattenfall’s commitment to reduce 50% emissions from supply chain goods & services by 2030, this project will be the first onshore wind farm for both Vattenfall and Vestas where parts of the towers for Clashindarroch II will be made with low-emission steel, leading to a 36% reduction in the towers’ overall carbon footprint. The low-emission steel is fabricated using 100% steel scrap melted in an electric arc furnace powered by 100% wind energy, at the ArcelorMittal steel mill at Industeel Charleroi, in Belgium. Steel production accounts for around 8% of global emissions, and as the primary material in a wind turbine, it contributes nearly half of the emissions associated with manufacturing.

Stuart Matthews, Vattenfall’s Senior Project Manager for Clashindarroch II Wind Farm, said: “We’re delighted to have secured a turbine contract with Vestas, whose use of steel with a verified lower carbon intensity represents an important step in reducing embodied carbon in wind turbine components. By integrating this material into our supply chain, we’re lowering the embodied carbon of the turbine towers and contributing to reduced lifecycle emissions for the project.

“As we move into the construction phase, and later into operations, we remain focused on creating local value across the project lifecycle. We look forward to working closely with Vestas to ensure this same ambition flows through our supply chain, in full alignment with the principles and commitments of the Scottish Onshore Wind Sector Deal.”

Anna Schlasberg Wachtmeister, Vestas Vice President, Sales North, added: “Vestas is proud to partner with Vattenfall on our first onshore wind project using low-emission steel towers. By continuously reducing environmental and social impacts, while maximising the value of wind energy, we aim to raise the bar for the entire wind industry. Partnerships like this are essential to accelerating the energy transition and reduce environmental impacts across the value chain, while supporting energy security and long term cost efficiency wind energy.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our final issue of Energy Global this year! The Winter issue begins with a regional report on Africa’s energy future, with articles on topics such as wind turbine components, geothermal drilling & operations and energy storage technology. With contributors including Magnomatics, Flyability, Bachmann electronic GmbH, NOV, and more, don’t miss out!