ESVAGT and KMC Line sign MoU for offshore wind co-operation in Korea

ESVAGT is entering the Korean offshore wind market through a strategic partnership with Korean shipping company, KMC Line.

In the presence of the Korean ambassador in Denmark, Hyong Gil Kim; the Danish ambassador in Korea, Svend Olling, and the CEO, Anne H. Steffensen of Danish Shipping, the two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding to co-operate in unlocking the great potential for renewable energy production in Korea through cooperation.

“We are very proud to have signed a MoU with KMC Line and are looking forward to a fruitful partnership,” said Peter Lytzen, CEO of ESVAGT. “We have no doubt that ESVAGT and KMC Line present a compelling offering. By combining KMC Line, a reputable shipping company with a strong presence in Korea, and ESVAGT's expertise in Europe as a leading SOV operator, we can offer the growing Korean offshore wind industry a first-class service.”

Combining the two shipping companies' respective strengths is the new partner-ship's strongest card to secure a significant market position in the developing offshore value chain in Korea, added KMC Line's CEO, James Jonghoon Kim: “KMC Line is dedicated to helping develop offshore wind in Korea, and we are happy to cooperate with a market leader like ESVAGT. Together, we can provide an expert and high-quality service for offshore wind and help the energy transition in Korea for many years ahead.”

