Siemens Gamesa and European Energy sign Swedish wind energy contract

Siemens Gamesa has notched another two contracts totalling 86 MW in Sweden for its Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform, building on a growing partnership with independent green energy supplier, European Energy.

The contracts will see Siemens Gamesa provide turbines at two different sites to be installed in 2022. At the site of Grevekulla near Eksjö, six SG 5.8-170 turbines will be installed, and at the site of Skåramåla near Växjö, a further eight of these turbines, with one of the largest rotors in the industry at 170 m, will be erected. The turbines will have a flexible rating, with most at these sites operating at 6.2 MW. The nacelles will sit on 115 m towers at both sites, giving them a tip height of 200 m.

Siemens Gamesa has signed three contracts with European Energy in the country in under six months. Indeed, Sweden has recorded the fastest uptake of the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform, providing one of the most competitive Levelized Cost of Energy (LCoE) in the sector, with over 1 GW of sales. Globally, the platform has now registered approximately 2.5 GW of sales, with particular interest in the Nordics, but also in Brazil, the UK and Germany.

The last deal signed between the two companies was in December 2020, covering the installation of three wind farms in Poland.

European Energy was founded in 2004 and since then has installed over 1.5 GW of wind and solar energy farms. It sells green energy to large corporations and provides institutional investors with long-term investment opportunities in renewable assets.

