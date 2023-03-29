Nordex Group receives order for 78 MW in Greece

The Nordex Group has been awarded contracts to supply and install 14 N149/5.X turbines from the Delta4000 series for three projects in Greece. The orders also each include 10-year Premium Service for maintenance of the turbines.

The customer’s name and the names of the projects have been withheld at the customer’s request.

Two wind farms with a total of 10 turbines are to be built in Boeotia in Central Greece, while one wind farm with four turbines is to be installed in Achaia in the north-west of the Peloponnese in western Greece.

The Nordex Group will be installing the turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 105 m as of 2024. After commissioning, the three wind farms will produce more than 232 GWh/y of electricity. This equates to the consumption of 60 000 Greek households while avoiding the emission of approximately 100 000 tpy of CO 2 . The customer has concluded long-term corporate power purchase agreements for all three wind farms.

