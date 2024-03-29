Commerz Real acquires Klimavest wind farm in Finland

Commerz Real has purchased the Lumivaara wind farm in Finland for its Klimavest fund. The onshore wind farm with eight turbines has a nominal output of 45.6 MW and was handed over on a turnkey basis by the seller Energiequelle.

Commerz Real had previously purchased the Takanebacken (December 2022) and Torvenkylä (March 2023) wind farms from the international project developer for Klimavest. With its forecast electricity production, the now connected Lumivaara wind farm can cover the calculated annual requirements of more than 20 000 average Finnish households.

“Finland offers excellent conditions for wind energy and the legal framework for the construction and operation of subsidy-free wind farms is very good. We therefore took the opportunity to secure another profitable property for our investors in collaboration with Energiequelle,” said Yves Maurice Radwan, Head of Green Deal Infrastructure.

Together with Lumivaara, Klimavest now owns a total of four operational wind farms in Finland with a total output of more than 170 MW. The fund's other investment focuses are Spain, Germany, France, and Sweden.

The Lumivaara wind farm is located in the municipality of Hyrynsalmi, part of the Kainuu region, approximately 560 km northeast of Helsinki. The turbine manufacturer Nordex is responsible for ongoing full maintenance, while Energiequelle is responsible for the technical and commercial management of the park.

