Deutsche Windtechnik expands into Belgium

Deutsche Windtechnik has announced the establishment of its latest entity, Deutsche Windtechnik Belgium B.V. The move marks the beginning of a shift in Belgium's wind energy landscape, introducing choice and flexibility to wind park operators.

With the establishment of the Deutsche Windtechnik entity in Belgium, the company’s entry into the Belgian market introduces O&M independence from manufacturers for wind turbine operators.

Geert Timmers, Managing Director of Deutsche Windtechnik's Netherlands location, will oversee the operations of the new unit. He said: “We are very happy to offer our independent service in the Belgian market. Up till now, turbine manufacturers have dominated the service market in Belgium. Deutsche Windtechnik's flexible range of services will open the Belgian market. And this will benefit Belgian operators, who finally have a real choice regarding their service provider.”

Independence from manufacturers will simplify the maintenance of wind farms with different technologies and stimulate competition.

With headquarters formally based in Hasselt and service hubs strategically planned across Belgium, Deutsche Windtechnik Belgium B.V. caters to multi-brand wind park operators, offering a spectrum of services ranging from basic maintenance to full maintenance. As a multi-brand specialist, the company brings two decades of hands-on experience with turbines from Vestas, Siemens, Enercon, Nordex, and Senvion, positioning itself as a reliable partner for diversified wind energy portfolios.

“Our comprehensive technological competence and flexibility set us apart,” stated Timmers. “We achieve this through effective co-operation between our international competence centres. The already existing service infrastructure enables seamless coordination and rapid response to our Belgian clients' needs. For example, our German unit manages 24/7 remote data monitoring and troubleshooting. For now, deployment planning for the Belgian service teams and office management will be organised from the Netherlands.”

Deutsche Windtechnik Belgium B.V. is launching its operations with a substantial full-maintenance contract for 15 Vestas V80 wind turbines across multiple Belgian locations. The scope of services includes remote data monitoring and troubleshooting, ensuring optimal performance and longevity of turbines. Deutsche Windtechnik Belgium B.V. will initially focus on onshore maintenance in Belgium, but already received initial inquiries for offshore service.

