Equinor and Polenergia secure final environmental decision for Baltyk 1 project

Equinor and Polenergia have secured final environmental decision for the Baltyk 1 project, issued by the Regional Director for Environmental Protection (RDOS) in Gdansk. This marks a milestone in the further development of what could be the largest offshore wind farm in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea. Baltyk 1, a project developed jointly by Equinor and Polenergia, is being prepared for Poland’s 2025 offshore auction. To uphold industry activity and leverage the full potential of offshore wind energy for Poland, both companies emphasise the critical importance of holding the auction this year and to engage domestic companies in the execution of offshore wind projects.

“This is an extremely important moment for the Baltyk 1 project, bringing us closer to participating in the auction of the second phase of offshore development. Holding it in 2025 will ensure continuity between the first and second phases of offshore wind development, avoiding unnecessary delays and maximising the energy potential of the Polish sea. Equally important, it will enable a smooth integration of Polish companies into the construction process and boost local content. As the largest offshore wind farm currently under development in Poland, Baltyk 1 plays a vital role in achieving this goal,” said Adam Purwin, CEO of Polenergia S.A.

The Baltyk offshore wind farm projects – Baltyk 2 & 3 and 1, offer a significant opportunity for Polish companies to enter the global offshore sector supply chain. Equinor and Polenergia have organised a series of supplier meetings, attracting participation from over 300 domestic enterprises. Numerous Polish companies have already been contracted to, including several as tier-1 suppliers. Supply chain analysis for Baltyk 1 has also commenced, aimed at identifying collaboration opportunities for interested firms. Initial contractor meetings are set to take place soon.

“The environmental decision for the Baltyk 1 project – the most advanced initiative in the second phase of offshore wind development in Poland – is a significant milestone. Baltyk 1 has already obtained a permit for the installation and maintenance of offshore cables, as well as a grid connection agreement with the transmission system operator. The environmental permit enables the project to move forward and participate in the 2025 auction,” added Michal Jerzy Kolodziejczyk, Country Manager of Equinor Polska.

