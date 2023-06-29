PNE awarded German onshore wind power tenders
Published by Theodore Reed-Martin,
Editorial Assistant
Energy Global,
The PNE Group was once again successful in the latest round of tenders for onshore wind turbines issued by the Bundesnetzagentur. The wind power projects in Heidmoor and Bebensee made it through the tender process, having already received their permits in 1Q23. In Heidmoor six wind turbines with a total rated output of 36 MW, and in Bebensee, five wind turbines with a total output of 33 MW, are to be built. Both wind farms are located in Schleswig-Holstein and are scheduled to go into operation next year.
"We are very pleased that we have again succeeded in winning contracts for all the projects we put out to tender. The additional 69 MW, will be transferred to our own operations. In this way, we are further strengthening our position as an independent power producer (IPP)," said Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG.
