Mammoet supports construction of wind farms in South Africa

Mammoet South Africa, a branch of the global heavy lifting and transport specialists, has supported construction of three wind farm projects in South Africa: Roggeveld, Garob and Copperton wind farms.

Contracted by global logistics company Drewes Group, Mammoet’s scope for these projects included the receiving, port handling and transport to laydown area of components for 127 wind turbines – the inventory for all three sites. The components, such as nacelles, hubs and blades, ranging in weight up to 105 t, and with a length of up to 63 m, were received at the ports of Coega (Port of Ngqura) and Saldanha, and then transported to temporary laydown areas nearby.

It was paramount that the components arrived at the laydown area safely, in the right order and at the right time in preparation for further transport to the wind farms. Careful handling of the components along with thorough planning of the laydown area space were key to successful execution of the scope.

Pre-arranged escort vehicles and flagmen accompanied the transport combinations as required by the port authorities. A high level of logistical precision ensured that tower sections, blades and nacelles reached their respective sites as scheduled.

Roggeveld wind farm, developed by Building Energy, is a 147 MW site, located approximately 20 km north of Matjiesfontein, in the Karoo, on the boundary between the Western and Northern Cape. It will comprise 47 Acciona AW125/3150 and AW125/3000 turbines, generating 613 GWh/yr of green energy.

Garob and Copperton wind farms are situated close to the town of Copperton, within Siyathemba Local Municipality, South Africa’s Northern Cape province. Garob Wind Farm, featuring 46 Acciona AW125/3150 turbines, is operated by Enel Green Power RSA and will collectively supply 140 MW to the national grid. Copperton wind farm, developed by the independent power producer (IPP), Elawan, will comprise 34 Acciona AW125/3150 turbines and supply 102 MW to the country.

Once in operation, the wind farms are expected to generate over 1000 GWh of clean, green power for South Africa, reducing its reliance on fossil fuels.

