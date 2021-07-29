RES and Octopus Renewables sign wind energy agreement

RES and Octopus Renewables have signed a new agreement for the management of nine wind assets – a portfolio of 234.4 MW.

Four of the nine are new sites to the RES portfolio, while the other five will continue to be managed by RES after the successful retendering of the projects. Takeover of the four new sites: Cour, Beinneun, Grange and Hillhead of Auquhirie is complete, and work has already started to identify asset enhancements to make the sites as efficient as possible.

News of the wins comes after RES and Octopus Renewables struck a number of agreements during 2020, including a spares management contract, and a number of other support services contracts (asset management, operations and maintenance) encompassing 503 MW of Octopus’ renewables assets.

The latest agreement means RES, one of the world’s largest independent renewable energy companies, now delivers asset management services for over 130 wind, solar and storage assets in the UK and Ireland, with an installed clean energy capacity in excess of 2 GW.

