Entrion Wind explores foundation technology with Simply Blue Group

Entrion Wind is exploring the feasibility of the FRP monopile foundation technology with leading offshore wind developer, Simply Blue Group. The FRP monopile technology is an innovative technology that extends the water depth and favourable economics of the monopile up to 100 m.

The joint study will evaluate both the technical and economic feasibility of the FRP technology in 60 – 80 m waters and make comparisons to alternative founda-tion options. It will also optimise the FRP configuration based on integrated engineering, fabrication, installation, as well as operations and maintenance assessment.

Tomas Fertig, VP of Business Development at Entrion Wind, said: “We are very pleased for this opportunity to explore the technical feasibility of the FRP monopile and to collaborate with Simply Blue Group.”

Entrion Wind is developing the FRP monopile to accelerate the deployment of o?shore wind by extending the water depths and favourable economics of the monopile up to 100 m. This patent-pending approach is currently at TRL 6. Entrion Wind is planning an o?shore demonstration project next year to prepare the design for commercial roll-out building on the completion of a 1:2 scale test at the MilLab at UiA in Grimstad, Norway (29 November 2023) and DNV’s issuance of a Statement of Feasibility (31 March 2023).

