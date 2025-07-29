Boulder Imaging and Oikon partner for bird protection in wind farms

Boulder Imaging has partnered with Oikon Ltd, Croatia’s leading environmental consultancy, to bring artificial intelligence (AI)-powered bird protection technology to wind farms across Southeast Europe. Through the deployment of Boulder Imaging’s IdentiFlight system, the partnership supports the growing demand for sustainable wind development while also protecting biodiversity.

As Croatia ramps up renewable energy under the European Green Deal, strict permitting requirements now mandate detailed environmental impact assessments, particularly for wind farms near Natura 2000 sites. IdentiFlight’s real-time bird detection and automated turbine curtailment capabilities help developers meet these standards, reducing permitting risk while protecting high-concern species such as Eurasian griffons, honey buzzards, short-toed snake eagles, golden eagles, and kestrels.

“IdentiFlight is a proven solution that aligns with our mission to harmonise development with nature conservation,” said Dalibor Hatic, General Manager of Oikon Ltd. “We’re excited to bring this cutting-edge technology to Croatia and the broader Southeast European region where wind energy is expanding and biodiversity protection is critical. Our goal is to ensure that wind development can thrive without com-promising our common natural heritage.”

“Partnering with Oikon Ltd. enhances our ability to deliver conservation-driven technology where it’s most needed,” added Don Mills, President and Chief Operating Officer of Boulder Imaging. “Together, we’re advancing the role of AI in biodiversity protection and accelerating responsible wind energy growth in Croatia and beyond.”

With more than 520 systems deployed across five continents, IdentiFlight has reduced bird fatalities by over 85% while maintaining a power generation loss of less than 1% in wind farms. The first systems in Croatia are planned for 2026, with an initial focus on sensitive migratory corridors and ecologically valuable terrain.

