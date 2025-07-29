Skyborn enters preferred supplier agreement with Fred. Olsen Windcarrier for Gennaker offshore installation vessel

Skyborn Renewables has announced an entry into the preferred supply agreement (PSA) with Fred. Olsen Windcarrier for the offshore transportation and installation of the wind turbines generators for the Gennaker offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea. The charter party agreement is expected to be signed later in 2025.

Offshore installation at sea of the 63 turbines is set to begin in 2028 and will be performed by Fred Olsen Windcarrier’s installation vessel – Brave Tern. The selected self-elevating and self-propelled jack-up offshore wind turbine installation vessel is designed and built to align with Skyborn’s commitment to excellence in safety and operations. The vessel can handle all next-generation turbines due to its unique 1600 tonnes crane.

The PSA signed on 24 July 2025 solidifies the longstanding, trusted partnership between Skyborn and Fred. Olsen Windcarrier.

“After last weeks’ successful agreements for the wind turbines supply and their long-term service, this newly formed arrangement with Fred. Olsen Windcarrier is another step towards Gennaker becoming a reality. With Fred. Olsen Windcarrier’s long lasting experience in offshore wind, Gennaker will benefit from state-of-the-art offshore installation capacity. Gennaker, our blueprint project, is the showcase of our end-to-end delivery capabilities, with standardised process to bring new off-shore wind projects to life every 12 – 18 months.” said Patrick Lammers, Skyborn CEO.

“We are extremely proud to enter the PSA with Skyborn for the offshore transportation and installation of the wind turbines generators for the Gennaker offshore wind farm. This agreement demonstrates our long-term commitment to offshore wind and underlines the strong and trustful relationship between the companies. With our strong experience from the Baltic Sea region, we look forward to the execution of the Gennaker project together with Skyborn and all the local stakeholders and suppliers on the project,” added Haakon Magne CEO at Fred. Olsen Windcarrier.

With a capacity up to 976.5 MW, Gennaker is to become the largest offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea to date. Located approximately 15 km north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula, the project area sits within a designated priority zone for offshore wind energy in the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania coastal sea. Skyborn secured the initial building permit for the Gennaker site in May 2019 and maintains site exclusivity for development. Once commissioned, the project will supply approximately 1 million people with green electricity. Gennaker is planned to be commissioned in 2028.

