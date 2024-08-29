K Line and Acteon sign floating wind agreement

‘K’ Line Wind Service Ltd (KWS), a subsidiary of the ‘K’ Line Group, and Acteon, the international marine energy and infrastructure services business, have signed a non-exclusive memorandum of understanding (MoU) that sets out how the companies will use each other’s skills and services to collaboratively support the Japan’s floating offshore wind project including demonstration and commercial projects.

InterMoor, Acteon’s moorings and anchors brand, will provide comprehensive mooring, transportation, and installation engineering support to KWS for the desktop study of the commercial project and to support the offshore installation of the demo project.

Acteon provides mooring solutions for all types of floating assets, from design and engineering to decommissioning. These include anchor and mooring system construction; floating infrastructure positioning and hooking up; mooring installation and inspection; maintenance, repair, and replacement services; and late-life disposal services.

KWS has been actively engaged in the field of floating offshore wind. In the Japan’s floating offshore wind research and development programme, NEDO Green Innovation Fund Phase 1, KWS conducted intensive research for efficient mooring methods for large-scale floating offshore wind farms. For conducting actual towing and mooring of floating assets for demonstration and commercial projects, KWS aims to provide safer and more efficient transportation and installation services with InterMoor’s engineering support.

“We can ensure the success and efficiency of this critical project,” said Barry Parsons, Chief Commercial Officer, Acteon. He continued: “By combining our expertise and resources in engineering and offshore installations with KWS’s capabilities.”

“Acteon is an ideal collaboration partner,” stated Teruki Kuramoto, President of KWS. “They have a proven history of fixed and floating wind innovation. Combined with the ‘K’ LINE Group's expertise in operating offshore support vessels, we will help to drive innovation and sustainability in floating offshore wind energy in Japan.”

